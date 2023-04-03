Foster Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,477 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MRK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, March 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.35.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $106.39 on Monday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.74 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

