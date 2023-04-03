Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Short Interest Update

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,820,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the February 28th total of 9,400,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NYSE FRO opened at $16.56 on Monday. Frontline has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Frontline had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Frontline will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. This is an increase from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 199.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 112,105 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 10.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 142,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Frontline by 46.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 35.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Frontline in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

