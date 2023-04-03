Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the February 28th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Golden Matrix Group Price Performance

Golden Matrix Group stock opened at $2.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.67 million and a P/E ratio of -132.43. Golden Matrix Group has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.89.

Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ:GMGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.57 million for the quarter. Golden Matrix Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Golden Matrix Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Matrix Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Matrix Group during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Golden Matrix Group in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Golden Matrix Group, Inc engages in the provision of turnkey and white label gaming platforms, Esports technology, and gaming content. The firm develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label B2B gaming platforms. It operates through the B2B and B2C segments. The B2B segment is involved in the charges of usage of the company’s software and royalties charged on the use of third-party gaming content.

