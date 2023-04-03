Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,160,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the February 28th total of 6,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE GPK opened at $25.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.57. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $25.56.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 40.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

