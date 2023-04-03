GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Holdings Raised by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,522 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its stake in shares of GSK by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $631,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264,687 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in GSK by 32.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in GSK by 14.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,136,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,306 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in GSK by 351.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in GSK by 1,007.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,511,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104,146 shares in the last quarter. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:GSK opened at $35.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.81. The stock has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.65.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.3404 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.59) to GBX 1,400 ($17.20) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America cut shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.