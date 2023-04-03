GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in GSK by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. TheStreet upgraded GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.41) to GBX 1,730 ($21.26) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.59) to GBX 1,400 ($17.20) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $35.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.81. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.65.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.3404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.50%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

