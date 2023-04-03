HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 533 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after purchasing an additional 46,088 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 196,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED opened at $95.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.01 and its 200-day moving average is $92.56.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ED. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

