Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,112 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,483 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,097 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera Price Performance

NASDAQ INFN opened at $7.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.37. Infinera Co. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $9.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $485.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.21.

Infinera Profile

(Get Rating)

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.