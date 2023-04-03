Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 198,392 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,715 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.03.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC opened at $32.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $135.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. Intel’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.49%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

