Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,676 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 99.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco by 166.2% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IVZ. UBS Group downgraded Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.55.

Invesco Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.40 on Monday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Invesco had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invesco

In other news, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 2,367,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $43,608,926.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,205,566 shares in the company, valued at $851,106,525.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 4,164,939 shares of company stock worth $76,615,951 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

