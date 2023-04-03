Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IRM. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.0% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 77,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 39,691 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $459,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $52.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.89. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.33 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average of $51.20.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 130.00%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $56,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $3,320,073.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $56,902.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,970,966. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

