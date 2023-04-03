iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 70,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,196 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 45.2% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $48.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.76.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

