iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Stake Boosted by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1,290.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 294,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,439,000 after buying an additional 272,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000.

Shares of EWL stock opened at $45.32 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a 12-month low of $36.01 and a 12-month high of $50.25.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

