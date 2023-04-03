Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $2.04 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,461 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $341,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.61.

Home Depot Trading Up 3.4 %

HD opened at $295.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $303.05 and its 200 day moving average is $303.46.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also

