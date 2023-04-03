JB Capital LLC Has $1.99 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

JB Capital LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $341,915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:HD opened at $295.12 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.46.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Cowen reduced their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.61.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

