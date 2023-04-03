JB Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

JB Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 247.2% during the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 15,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $104.00 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.26.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,871 shares of company stock worth $10,094,138 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

