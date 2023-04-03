Jmac Enterprises LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chevron Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $163.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $311.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.22 and its 200 day moving average is $169.51.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

