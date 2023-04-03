Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

