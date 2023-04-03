Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 95,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $155.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $403.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

