Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 128,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 328,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.0 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $155.00 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.18.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 67.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

