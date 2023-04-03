JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,516.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $130.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The company has a market capitalization of $383.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.28.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

