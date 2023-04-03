JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 52,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 106,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 24,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $130.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $383.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.28.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

