JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Lifted by Bourgeon Capital Management LLC

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 4.3% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Arden Trust Co grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 40,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 11,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 52,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $130.31 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $144.34. The stock has a market cap of $383.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

