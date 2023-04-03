Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Short Interest Update

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the February 28th total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Keppel DC REIT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPDCF opened at $1.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. Keppel DC REIT has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $1.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keppel DC REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

About Keppel DC REIT

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

