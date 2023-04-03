Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the third quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 116,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,181.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 62,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,181.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,543,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,590,232.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 74,797 shares of company stock worth $2,609,558 and have sold 30,127,700 shares worth $1,037,197,872. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP opened at $35.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 79.21%.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

