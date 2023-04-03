KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 49.9% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in KeyCorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KEY opened at $12.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,905.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Articles

