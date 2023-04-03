Lyell Wealth Management LP Buys 289 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.3% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:V opened at $225.46 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $424.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.88.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on V. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

