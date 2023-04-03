Lyell Wealth Management LP Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 2.1% of Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $341,915,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $295.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $303.05 and a 200 day moving average of $303.46. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $299.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.61.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

