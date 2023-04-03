Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Short Interest Down 6.5% in March

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the February 28th total of 613,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert J. Byrne sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $226,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,688.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,805,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 900,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,602,000 after acquiring an additional 369,810 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Masonite International by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,700,000 after acquiring an additional 292,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth $18,809,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 169,320.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 218,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,618,000 after acquiring an additional 218,424 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Masonite International Stock Up 2.9 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Masonite International from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Masonite International from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $91.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masonite International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

DOOR stock opened at $90.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.59. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $96.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.01 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 32.47%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

