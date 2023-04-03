Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware Has $32.65 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,292 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.4% of Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.24.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $164.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $179.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.76 and its 200-day moving average is $145.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 163.45% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Further Reading

