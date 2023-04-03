Mendel Capital Management LLC Purchases 122 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mendel Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.9% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.61.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $295.12 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.