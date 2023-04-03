Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,771,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,694 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.3% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $196,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of MRK stock opened at $106.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.68. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.74 and a 1 year high of $115.49.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.
Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.
Merck & Co., Inc. Profile
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.