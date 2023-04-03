Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,309 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 8,117 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 1.5% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $30,134,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 13,845 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 35,957 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Microsoft Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $285.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.73.

Shares of MSFT opened at $288.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.74.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

