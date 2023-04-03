Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Buys 4,463 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 118.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.6% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 67.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $130.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $383.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.28.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.