Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.0 %
JNJ opened at $155.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.18. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $403.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.06%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson
In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
