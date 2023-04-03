Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,113 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 74,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 115,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,442 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 16,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Trading Up 2.8 %

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 102,871 shares of company stock valued at $10,094,138 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $103.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $143.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

