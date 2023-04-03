Moseley Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 104,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,306,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,095,718 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,223,000 after purchasing an additional 97,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $104.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.26. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $144.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,871 shares of company stock worth $10,094,138. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Stories

