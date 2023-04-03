Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Holdings Cut by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUBD opened at $22.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.94. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $24.15.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.