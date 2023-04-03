Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,370 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 32,414 shares during the period. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,926.2% in the third quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after buying an additional 130,367 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,415.4% in the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 102,871 shares of company stock valued at $10,094,138 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Trading Up 2.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $104.00 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.26.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

