One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Sells 733 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,957 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.7% of One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 75.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $164.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.76 and its 200-day moving average is $145.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Apple’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $125.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

