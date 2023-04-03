ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the February 28th total of 57,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIX

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IX. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in ORIX by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ORIX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in ORIX by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ORIX in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ORIX by 45.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Trading Up 0.6 %

ORIX Company Profile

IX opened at $82.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.52 and a 200 day moving average of $80.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. ORIX has a 12 month low of $68.78 and a 12 month high of $102.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.86.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

