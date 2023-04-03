Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 43,956 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 46.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 15,753 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PPBI shares. StockNews.com cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $24.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.20 and a 52 week high of $37.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.36.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $238.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.25 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 10.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $634,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,243.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

