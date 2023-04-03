Parisi Gray Wealth Management Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chevron Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron stock opened at $163.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $311.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

