Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 10,995 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB opened at $50.66 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.46.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.