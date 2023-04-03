Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 15,082 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 185.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,082 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $180,086,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 727,469 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,751,000 after purchasing an additional 669,885 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 247.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 859,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,036,000 after purchasing an additional 612,054 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $124.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

