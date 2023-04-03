Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,876 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 200.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,286,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $164,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,525,097 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,747,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,734 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,303,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,639,780 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

In other news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.61 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $29.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.55%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

