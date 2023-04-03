Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 2,078 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,741 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,481 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,925.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,265,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,666 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 7,757.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 765,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,866,000 after purchasing an additional 755,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE TT opened at $183.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.45. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $196.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,970 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,921 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $178.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.78.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.