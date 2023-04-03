Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 29 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,747,063,000 after acquiring an additional 462,988 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,376,407,000 after buying an additional 124,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,618,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,739,982,000 after buying an additional 20,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,198,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,509,773,000 after buying an additional 59,753 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,620,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,724,000 after buying an additional 159,278 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.08.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ROP opened at $440.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $429.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $488.23. The company has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,721 shares of company stock worth $2,529,168. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.