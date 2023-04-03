Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 492 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,741 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 61,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,944,000 after buying an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,228,000. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 185,676 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,269,000 after purchasing an additional 76,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of INTU opened at $445.83 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $507.71. The company has a market cap of $125.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.43.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,925 shares of company stock valued at $3,258,123 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile



Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

