Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 22,392 Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 22,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGC opened at $143.14 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $121.30 and a 52-week high of $162.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.40 and its 200-day moving average is $135.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.